Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $119.60 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.72.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.