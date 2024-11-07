Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pet Valu Earnings

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pet Valu in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PET. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pet Valu from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Pet Valu from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pet Valu from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

Shares of PET opened at C$24.95 on Thursday. Pet Valu has a 52-week low of C$23.58 and a 52-week high of C$32.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.51.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$276.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.68 million. Pet Valu had a return on equity of 128.24% and a net margin of 7.64%.

Pet Valu Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Pet Valu’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Pet Valu Company Profile

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

Featured Articles

