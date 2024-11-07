Desjardins Downgrades TransAlta (TSE:TA) to Hold

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.17.

Shares of TA opened at C$14.53 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$8.22 and a 12-month high of C$15.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. The stock has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.45, for a total transaction of C$114,500.00. In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.45, for a total transaction of C$114,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$536,674.67. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,839 shares of company stock valued at $929,648. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

