Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $112,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $127.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.08.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

