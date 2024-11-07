Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $1.03 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $293.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,435.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

