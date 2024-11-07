DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.820-1.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

