Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Boosted by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 130,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $3,830,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,775,004.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,200 shares of company stock worth $6,269,469. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 6.9 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

