Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.340-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.0 million-$251.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.2 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.07 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 543,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $508.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 156.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DH

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.