DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Stock Price Down 27.3% – Should You Sell?

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) dropped 27.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 115,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the average daily volume of 28,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$555,750.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

