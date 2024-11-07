DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.28 and last traded at $126.50, with a volume of 20740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.59.

DBS Group Stock Up 8.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.30 and its 200 day moving average is $110.20.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

