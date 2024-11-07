Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) COO Sells $77,000.00 in Stock

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,694. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of DAY stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $80.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,335. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. Dayforce Inc has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $81.12.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the second quarter worth about $721,310,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter worth $2,760,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000.
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
