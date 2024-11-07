Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) COO Sells $77,000.00 in Stock

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,694. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of DAY stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $80.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,335. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. Dayforce Inc has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $81.12.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dayforce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the second quarter worth about $721,310,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter worth $2,760,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAY shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dayforce from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

View Our Latest Report on DAY

About Dayforce

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.