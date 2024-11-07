David Scott Schorlemer Acquires 4,500 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) CFO David Scott Schorlemer bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $30,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,125.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ProPetro Stock Up 16.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.04. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ProPetro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.