David R. Price Sells 2,750 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) EVP David R. Price sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $253,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,370.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.02. 147,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,098. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $94.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

