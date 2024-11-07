David J Yvars Group Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 2.1% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.32, for a total value of $1,512,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total transaction of $556,483.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,600 shares in the company, valued at $65,226,030. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.32, for a total transaction of $1,512,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,346 shares of company stock worth $21,614,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.88.

ANET opened at $422.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.48. The stock has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.19 and a 1 year high of $424.01.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

