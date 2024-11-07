David J Yvars Group Cuts Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

David J Yvars Group lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,783,000 after buying an additional 148,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,908,000 after purchasing an additional 113,818 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,229,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,188,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,627,000 after acquiring an additional 40,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 994,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.