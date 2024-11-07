Dajin Lithium (CVE:DJI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dajin Lithium Corp. (CVE:DJI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.75. Dajin Lithium shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 4,569 shares traded.
Dajin Lithium Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.32 million and a P/E ratio of -15.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.
About Dajin Lithium
Dajin Lithium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It explores for lithium, potash, and boron minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in Teels Marsh Project that covers 403 placer mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,202 hectares located in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County, Nevada; and Alkali Lake project, which includes 62 placer mineral claims situated in the Alkali Spring valley of Esmeralda county, Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dajin Lithium
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Dajin Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dajin Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.