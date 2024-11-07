DA Davidson Upgrades Medifast (NYSE:MED) to “Neutral”

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.50. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. Medifast has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $215.52 million, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.50. Medifast had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $140.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Medifast Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MED. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 54.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Medifast by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 592.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 21.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Medifast in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Featured Articles

