DA Davidson Upgrades Medifast (NYSE:MED) to “Neutral”

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.50. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.
Medifast Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. Medifast has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $215.52 million, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.13.
Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.50. Medifast had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $140.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medifast Company Profile
Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.
