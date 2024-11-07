D.B. Root & Company LLC Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 49.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $267.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 4.8 %

ADP opened at $305.18 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.21 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.92 and a 200-day moving average of $261.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.12. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

