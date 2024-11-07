D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 782 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Baird R W lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $294.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.74 and a 200 day moving average of $276.35. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,435.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

