D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 1,589 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 1,387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,249 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,549,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,087,000 after purchasing an additional 516,789 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,978,000 after purchasing an additional 434,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 891,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,383,000 after purchasing an additional 390,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Trimble Stock Up 17.9 %

Shares of TRMB opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $73.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

