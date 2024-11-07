D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 529 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

RSP stock opened at $182.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $139.03 and a twelve month high of $183.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

