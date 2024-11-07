D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G PLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.1% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 195,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,011,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $193.39 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.89 and its 200-day moving average is $169.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

