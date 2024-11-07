D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys Shares of 4,284 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 237.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

TransUnion Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TRU opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.44. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $113.17.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. UBS Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,527.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,432.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $961,407 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

