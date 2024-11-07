D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD opened at $184.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.76. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $140.62 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,797.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,797.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,694.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,866.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,839. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

