CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 437707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $126.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. CVB Financial's revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,813,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,221,000 after purchasing an additional 58,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CVB Financial by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,399,000 after acquiring an additional 816,176 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 628,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 539,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 291,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

