Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $41,383,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $5,007,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $936,191,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $377.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $203.60 and a 1 year high of $380.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.53 and a 200-day moving average of $297.08. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

