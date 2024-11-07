Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold”

Vertical Research lowered shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $350.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.83.

Cummins Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $357.51. 122,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins has a 52 week low of $214.57 and a 52 week high of $370.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

