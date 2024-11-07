Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of CULP opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.22.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
