CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Insider Paul McKenzie Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Paul McKenzie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$287.15 ($190.17), for a total transaction of A$1,148,600.00 ($760,662.25).

Paul McKenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul McKenzie purchased 8,275 shares of CSL stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$306.03 ($202.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,532,398.25 ($1,677,084.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $2.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from CSL’s previous Final dividend of $1.99. CSL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.38%.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

