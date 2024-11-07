CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Insider Paul McKenzie Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Paul McKenzie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$287.15 ($190.17), for a total transaction of A$1,148,600.00 ($760,662.25).
Paul McKenzie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul McKenzie purchased 8,275 shares of CSL stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$306.03 ($202.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,532,398.25 ($1,677,084.93).
CSL Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17.
CSL Increases Dividend
About CSL
CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSL
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.