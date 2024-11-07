CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CS Disco from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Hill acquired 23,554 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $126,956.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,244.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 27.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

