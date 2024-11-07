Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Trading Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42). Approximately 3,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 69,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 354.55 and a quick ratio of 441.42. The firm has a market cap of £90.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.50.

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

