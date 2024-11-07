Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) CEO Timothy J. Donahue Sells 7,500 Shares

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $725,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,678 shares in the company, valued at $54,524,572.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $94.04 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 35.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Crown by 8.5% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on Crown in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.