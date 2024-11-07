CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $324.50 and last traded at $321.88. Approximately 436,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,055,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.00.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.22. The company has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.32, a P/E/G ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

