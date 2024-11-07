CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 1.3% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $320.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $189.12 and a one year high of $398.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.22. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 463.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

