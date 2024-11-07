CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $955,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 258.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $322.34. 291,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,115. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.12 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.38 and its 200-day moving average is $308.22. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.77, a P/E/G ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

