Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Price Performance
NYSE:PGR opened at $258.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.59. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $149.14 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Progressive
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $748,678.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,555.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $748,678.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,555.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,843 shares of company stock worth $18,674,912. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.