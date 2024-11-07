Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $258,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 4.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $574.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $631.70.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.