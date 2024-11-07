Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 21,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 80,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

