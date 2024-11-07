Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,267,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,844,000 after acquiring an additional 279,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,527,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,880,000 after acquiring an additional 169,892 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,872,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,704,000 after acquiring an additional 236,355 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,083,000 after acquiring an additional 136,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $42.97 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

