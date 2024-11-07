Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,440,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 553,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 86.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 73,964 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 3.7 %

CHEF opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHEF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chefs’ Warehouse

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.