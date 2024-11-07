Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 196 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,014,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 156,934.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 343,687 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

PayPal Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $81.41 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $83.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

