Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $910,220,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $874,748,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $733,805,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,518,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,674 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,932,595.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $771,495.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,122.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total value of $1,069,194.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,932,595.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,973 shares of company stock worth $42,672,142. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. BNP Paribas raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.37.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $306.90 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.84 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $293.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

