Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6,777.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $38.36 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

