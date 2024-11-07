Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 205 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after acquiring an additional 610,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,353,000 after purchasing an additional 517,532 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

