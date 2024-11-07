Craig Hallum Raises The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target to $32.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCKT

The Hackett Group Stock Up 7.4 %

HCKT stock opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $849.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.16 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 38.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 100,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth $1,799,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth $305,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,480,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.