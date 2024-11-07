Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,761,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,985,000 after purchasing an additional 121,974 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $54.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

