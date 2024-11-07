Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,057,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.61. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $70.85 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

