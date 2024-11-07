Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $197.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $200.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.85 and a 200-day moving average of $174.06.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.