Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,234,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,064,000 after purchasing an additional 669,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 835,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,242,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 234,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,716,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,668,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $39.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

