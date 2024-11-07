Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $195.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.07 and a 1 year high of $239.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.